Warrensburg Church of the Brethren promotes healing, wholeness

From the very beginning chapters of Genesis, we find the story of our creation.
God created a physical body from the earth and then breathed life and spirit into it.
The Spirit gave life to the body and thus we humans were created with a spiritual nature, with a soul within a physical body.
The Psalmist declares, “I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made,” (Psalm 139:14).
Paul, in his letter to the Corinthians (1 Corinthians 3:16), reminds us again: “Do you not know that you are God’s temple and that God’s Spirit dwells in you?”
We know that Jesus’ ministry included many acts of healing and that we in the church are called upon “to pray for one another so that we may be healed,” (James 5:13-18)
Affirming these Biblical truths, the Warrensburg Church of the Brethren, on Nov. 2, hosted Healing & Wholeness: A Community Visioning Workshop.
In Western culture, we often associate healing with white coats, hospitals and medication, which is not a bad thing – so many of us have been helped immensely by Western medicine.
The miracles of modern medicine have saved the life of someone I love very much.
So this workshop was not an anti-Western-medicine event.
It was a day where we could all come together and learn about additional healing modalities that we may incorporate into our lives as well.
Our key speaker was Dr. Maria Coffman who presented on healing through energy medicine.
She explained that we are not only our physical, visible bodies, but that there is energy that flows within and around us.
Many agreed that one of the most powerful parts of our whole workshop was when Coffman had us all stand up and practice physically working with our energetic bodies, including grounding ourselves and creating energetic boundaries.
I myself am new to energetic healing, and I have since adopted some of these practices as part my daily routines.
Teresa Pearce, who was the heart and soul behind this event, presented on prayer as healing.
We discussed the different forms that prayer can take, which is beautifully diverse.
She spoke about the Power of 8 (a practice coined by Lynne McTaggart) and the role that communal, intentional prayer can play in healing the world and ourselves physically, emotionally and spiritually.
The church regularly hosts a Power of 8 prayer group at Warrensburg Church of the Brethren at 5 p.m. on the first, third and fourth Sundays of each month.
On the second Sunday, also at 5 p.m., there is a healing prayer service, open to all in the community.
Gloria Sherman presented the concept of healing through nature, and shared her knowledge of the earth, plants and gardening with us.
Her passion was contagious.
She told us that even some doctors are making “park prescriptions” to encourage their patients to spend more time in nature to assist with their healing and well-being.
Zia Luehrman shared nutritional information, including information which helped to debunk ideas we are fed by the dieting industry.
I particularly loved that she stated that each body is different and has different needs – there is no “one-size-fits-all” way of eating, just as there is no “one-size-fits-all” way of healing.
I presented a session on healing through self-reflection and inner work.
At times, we find ourselves going through our lives on autopilot or in a fog, but when we get to know ourselves and are willing to take the time and energy to transform, we can find the grounding, passion and self-confidence to reclaim our lives and live with intention.
Not every method of healing will work for every person, but our hope is that this workshop helped give people in our community the information and the confidence to try the forms of healing that most resonate with them.
The church plans to continue offering healing workshops and programs and welcomes the community to future events.
