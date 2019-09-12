There is power in prayer.
The Warrensburg Church of the Brethren has begun a series of prayer services.
The services take place at 5 p.m. on the second Sunday of the month.
Persons gather for scripture and song, and a time for placing healing prayer requests on the altar.
On the remaining Sundays, at 5 p.m., persons gather for Power of Eight intentional prayers.
These prayer services are open to all in the community.
