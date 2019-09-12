The Warrensburg Church of the Brethren gathered on Aug. 25 for its annual outdoor worship service and potluck at Cave Hollow Park in Warrensburg.
This service continues the annual tradition of meeting for worship in a natural setting, begun more than 40 years ago.
Some resident sources said they remember meeting at Pertle Springs as long ago as the late 1970’s for outdoor worship followed by dinner in The Lodge.
Using the theme "Creation: and God saw that it was very Good!” participants shared poetry, reflections and songs.
The service celebrates the very first story in the Bible.
From the beginning, God was here.
When we are introduced to the creation story, we read about an amazing God: Designer, Sculptor, Farmer, Gardener; God the Artist, Engineer, Sound and Light and Space Technician.
And let us not forget, God the Mother, giving life to all beings.
We are recipients of all this goodness.
Worship outside in God’s creation calls us to look around, be aware of that gift and to treasure and care for what we have been given.
