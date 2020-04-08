Have you ever taken time to think about it?
Time.
Do you find it funny that as you stop to think about time, time passes you by?
Don't think it rude, because time is only doing its job – keeping, passing, dwindling – you know, time things.
Time is the one thing everyone miscalculates even though it is constant.
Do you find that ironic and intriguing?
I do, when I'm not being frustrated by it.
Don't be too critical of me, you've been there too.
And we all know someone who frustrates us about time because they don't keep it well.
That person who’s always running behind time while we're trying to stay on time.
I’m picturing a horse; or maybe a train.
I'll let you in on a few secrets about time.
There is a paradox, a problem and a point to time.
The paradox is that while time is constant, it speeds by faster as it passes, like a runaway train.
Early on in life we’re lulled into a false sense of security believing we have plenty of time.
We can put anything off till later: work, vacation, romance, God.
Convinced time will remain constant, we spend it as though we have time to spare.
“Yeah! We’ll do that sometime.”
All the while time is slowly speeding up.
It's the same 24 hours every day, but the more days you accumulate, the shorter they seem.
That's a paradox that leads to a problem.
Here’s the problem with time.
Its occupant believes it's an owner.
You don’t own time.
Just ask the poor soul who’s run out of time.
You don't control its volume or value. Only God controls time because time exists within God.
We exist within time.
Look hard enough and you’ll see the silver lining - this problem does present a possibility.
If time exists within God, God must have control over it.
Could it be possible for God to grant you time before you run out of time?
That's the good news.
Yes!
God cannot only increase the quality of your time existentially; He can increase the quantity of your time endlessly.
But you must switch tracks.
Get off the runaway train. The long black train.
How so?
Well, to experience the value of time it must be redeemed supernaturally through faith in the eternal Son of God.
The One who created time (Genesis 1:14 and John 1:3).
Here’s the catch - It can only be redeemed by giving Jesus all of it.
It’s like turning in coupons for something of greater value.
The coupon is really worthless until you redeem it.
So is your time.
What you get by trusting Jesus with your time is His time – endless time.
You could, of course, just run out of time.
It seems to be a popular option.
This leads to the point of time.
You have a limited amount.
And because you have no control over time, you have no say in how much time you have to be saved from running out of time.
Is that confusing?
The point is that time for being saved from time running out on you is, running out on you.
How much time do you have?
Only time will tell.
Unfortunately, time has a nasty habit of sneaking up on you to let you know your time is up.
I propose a solution - Today, if you believe Jesus invites you to redeem your time for His time, respond with humble gratitude and be saved from the runaway train.
The end of the track is almost upon you and it will be here sooner than you think.
Time to get off the long black train.
“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life. The thief comes to steal, kill and destroy. I have come that you may have life and have it abundantly,” Jesus (John 3:16 and 10:10).
