The long journey home

I started to go to church when I was 6 years of age.
I don’t remember why I started attending church.
I walked the four blocks from my house to attend Sunday school, but not church services.
I do not remember who taught Sunday school, except for the impression that the teachers were older women.
I do not remember specific stories or scriptural lessons taught, but the feelings of care, affection, hospitality and love are still ingrained in me.
As I grew older, my attention shifted to public schooling, chores at home, hunting and trapping with my dad on weekends and palling around with friends.
At the age of 10, I spent my non-school time working at various jobs to help “earn my own way.”
Church attendance was limited to major holidays.
In the intervening 16 years I have served as a lay leader on every church committee, I have continued to teach Sunday school at many levels in many churches.
At age 65, I was licensed as a pastor and I retired in 2018 after 15 years of service.
At this time, I am a commissioned pastor for the Warrensburg Church of the Brethren.
I have sung hymns thousands of time, taught hundreds of church members, attended class at two church colleges and seminaries and preached more than 800 sermons in five different congregations.
In short, I have studied the Bible and scripture from many viewpoints and perspectives.
I have been intellectually prepared to teach and preach.
This Christmas, I received a card from my younger sister.
The card read “THE WORD did not become a philosophy, a theory or a concept to be debated, discussed pondered. THE WORD became a person to be followed, enjoyed and loved.”
Oh well, back to my beginnings.
We are all teachers.
We are challenged to teach by our behaviors which reflect feelings of care, affection, hospitality and love; to continue the work of Jesus, peacefully, simply and together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.