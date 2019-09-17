It doesn’t seem to be news anymore when you hear of a politician or head coach or someone of prominence do something wrong and find themselves embroiled in a scandal.
In fact what seems more newsworthy these days is when someone actually does something right and decent.
The norm, however, is that someone will do something wrong, then get caught, and, accordingly, offer explanations and half-hearted apologies that really convey nothing more than “I’m sorry that I got caught.”
I remember about 10 years ago, however, a big story hit the newswire about how recovering addict Josh Hamilton of the Texas Rangers had “fallen off the wagon” one weekend, spending nights drinking and partying like he had done his first time in the majors.
Hamilton had been plagued by drug and alcohol addiction and yet his recovery and return to baseball had been an inspiration to many.
The initial report of his relapse was, thus, characterized by disappointment that he was back to his old ways.
Very soon thereafter, however, it was reported that immediately after his binge weekend Hamilton had confessed his relapse to his wife and to the Rangers.
In other words, before he got “caught,” he had immediately gone to ask forgiveness of those he had hurt.
Thus, when the story became public it wasn’t news to those closest to Hamilton.
He had already expressed his sorrow and repented.
It’s amazing how a genuine apology and repentance can cover a multitude of sins.
I remember reading that article years ago and committing to trying to practice it in my own life.
As a pastor, I have hurt people before, sometimes by what I’ve done, sometimes by what I’ve not done.
Sometimes I’ve hurt or offended people and the fact was I was right and they were wrong.
I could have defended myself or offered excuses, but simply expressing sincere sadness for the hurt I had caused has never seemed to fail.
Likewise, I’ve been on the other end of the hurt, as I’m sure many of you have. I’ve had people very close to me hurt me and/or my family.
I’ve had co-workers and fellow Christians do the same.
And what I’ve found every time is that a lack of sincere apology and a lack of taking responsibility hurt far more than the initial transgression.
When someone has refused to simply say, “I was wrong and I am sorry,” then it’s been hard for that relationship to heal and move forward.
And so, friends, let’s follow the words of the Bible and “love each other deeply, because love covers over a multitude of sins,” (1 Peter 4:8).
When you hurt someone or do something wrong, don’t wait to get caught.
Go, and confess, and genuinely apologize.
I think you’ll be surprised at how much grace you’re shown in return.
