There is a shortage in the world today that affects all of us but is sadly seldom mentioned. We all need encouragement.
Encouragement is fundamental to the Christian faith.
We need this because everyone is having a hard time.
There is so much despair in the world.
Some people are so negative that they are never happy about anything.
Perhaps you’ve heard the story of the man who entered a very strict monastery.
It was a spartan place — concrete floors, cold biscuits, the works.
One of the rules was that the monks had to keep absolute silence.
They could speak only two words every five years.
Well, this fellow entered and kept silent for five years.
When the time for his review came up, his superior asked for his two words.
He said, “Food Bad!”
His superior blessed him and sent him back to his work.
Five years later his review came up again, and his superior asked him for his two words.
He said, “Bed Hard!”
His superior blessed him and sent him away.
Five more years passed and his superior once again asked him for his two words.
“I Quit!” he said.
“That doesn’t surprise me,” said his superior. “You’ve been complaining ever since you got here.”
We all know people like that, don’t we? They may be fine folks most of the time, but you know if you talk to them long enough, they’re going to start complaining.
We all know a few people like that, and when we see them coming, it’s all we can do to keep from running the other way.
We need to address this shortage because we live in angry times.
Nowhere is the anger more evident than on social media.
If you follow Facebook or Twitter, you already know what I’m talking about.
People say terrible things to one another on social media, often for no reason at all.
Something about those 280 characters (on Twitter) brings out the worst in us.
We write things in anger we would never have the courage to say in person.
We lose our temper, question motives, slander others, spread rumors and sometimes we use vile language that comes from the sewer.
Sometimes we do it in order to defend some Christian teaching we think has been threatened.
But good motives do not excuse sinful behavior.
We may say, “I’m fighting fire with fire,” which is true, except that firefighters usually fight fire with water.
Oh, how quickly we descend into evil speech on the internet.
To make myself clear, sometimes we must confront error with the truth.
When that time comes, we must speak the truth in love even when we know we will get an angry response.
In those moments, we need the Holy Spirit to guide our words lest we go too far.
Often it is better to walk away from social media, so we don’t stay riled up all the time.
Against that backdrop, consider the wisdom found in Hebrews 10:24-25: “Let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds. Let us not give up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but let us encourage one another—and all the more as you see the Day approaching.”
Notice that the writer uses the phrase “Let us” three times.
First, he says in verse 24, “Let us consider how we may spur one another on.”
The word “consider” means “to fix the mind on.”
It’s the idea of radar locking onto an object.
It’s the idea of focusing on something in order to produce a strategy for obtaining it.
We are to “strategize” concerning how we may “spur” each other on to love and good deeds.
The word “spur” means to deliberately provoke.
It is almost always used in the New Testament in a negative sense, such as deliberately picking a fight with someone.
But here the sense is positive.
We are to find a strategy which will enable us to deliberately provoke one another to love and good deeds.
Second, the writer says in verse 25, “Let us not give up meeting together.”
Clearly, this was a great temptation for those first-century Jewish believers who felt the pressure from their friends at the synagogue.
Third, he also says, “Let us encourage one another.”
To encourage means “to inspire to continue on a chosen course, to impart courage or boldness.”
You encourage someone when you take courage and put it into them.
The Greek word translated “encourage” has the idea of coming to the aid or assistance of someone else.
Imagine a weary traveler stumbling down the highway with a heavy load on his shoulders.
His head is low, his shoulders stooped, his knees wobbly, his feet barely moving. Each step is agony.
As you watch him, he staggers and begins to fall.
You can see he will never make it.
So, you rush from your path, come alongside and you lift the load from his shoulders and place it on your own.
Then you put your arm around him and say, “It’s all right, my brother. I’ll help you make it.”
Together you walk on down the road. That’s encouragement. It’s coming alongside another person to help him in his moment of need.
How important it is to be an encourager!
Mark Twain said, “I can live for a week off one good compliment.”
William James, the father of modern psychology, said, “The deepest principle in human nature is the craving to be appreciated.”
And George Adams said, “Encouragement is the oxygen of the soul.”
Finally, there is a Japanese proverb that says, “One kind word can warm three winter months.”
I once read these words: “If you treat a man as he is, he will stay as he is. But if you treat him as if he were what he ought to become and could be, he will become that bigger and better man.”
That strikes me as an entirely true statement.
People tend to become what we think them to be.
They either live up to or down to our expectations.
Are you an encourager? Ask yourself these 10 questions:
1. Do my words of encouragement outweigh my words of criticism?
2. Am I uplifting to be around?
3. Do words of praise come easily to me?
4. Would those who know me best consider me an encouraging person?
5. Do I pass along good news and swallow the gossip?
6. Would I rather give praise or receive praise?
7. Do I focus on the positive qualities of other people?
8. Can you think of someone who needs encouragement right now?
9. Do I pray for the difficult people in my life?
10. Have I been diligent to encourage those closest to me—my children, my spouse, my students, my co-workers, my close friends?
Grade yourself this way. If you answered “yes” to eight or more, you are probably an encouraging person. If you answered “yes” to seven or less, you’ve been drinking too much vinegar, and you need to switch to Gatorade.
That ugly thing you’re about to say — Don’t.
That critical comment you’re about to make — Don’t.
That foolish joke you’re about to tell — Don’t.
You’ll be glad you didn’t when this day is done.
The shortage of encouragement around us today must be filled by each of us, every day, throughout the day. Encouragement is contagious; pass it on.
