School will be resuming soon, from kindergarten to university.
Summer’s start seems like yesterday, but soon the relaxed schedules and vacation free-for-alls will come to a screeching halt.
Routines put on hold for a while will continue as they were before the hiatus and summer will be a memory.
Life is full of starts and stops; endings leading to new beginnings and all of the continuing that fills that space between, like Solomon’s wisdom about there being “a time to be born and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up what is planted … a time to cast away stones, and a time to gather stones together…,” (Ecclesiastes 3:2 and 5).
I had the distinct pleasure of watching the stone-wallers at work on the third section of Andy Goldsworthy’s “Walking Wall” on the grounds of the Nelson-Atkins in Kansas City recently.
Since they began back in March, they’ve moved 180 tons of stone three times to form a continuous wall moving forward which leaves a trace of where it was for a while.
In September, it will advance again, then stop and start again in November until it stops at its final location.
Throughout the nine months it generally takes for a human to grow in the womb until birth and span the seasonal rhythms of the natural year, the wallers are tangibly exploring the variables of time and place. I enjoyed spending a few minutes talking with Gordon, the chief waller who began building stone walls at age six and is still going strong at 72; having worked for Goldsworthy for more than 20 years.
He certainly does know a life of starting and stopping various jobs while continuing with the craft throughout his life.
Last month we started a Sunday morning Bible study called Reading through Romans.
It will take a while until we stop, so make sure to join us, if you haven’t already, as we continue to examine Paul’s unfolding thought and powerful proclamation.
Perhaps one of the passages that gets called to bear the most about continuance in the faith, especially in times of adversity, is this from chapter five:
"Therefore, since we have been justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ. Through him we have also obtained access by faith into this grace in which we stand, and we rejoice in hope of the glory of God. More than that, we rejoice in our sufferings, knowing that suffering produces endurance, and endurance produces character, and character produces hope, and hope does not put us to shame, because God’s love has been poured into our hearts through the Holy Spirit who has been given to us. For while we were still weak, at the right time Christ died for the ungodly," (Romans 5: 1-6).
In that passage, we have the connection between all of the phases and experiences of life, linked together in the purpose of Christ.
At the end of last month, after picking blackberries on the church bushes, I walked back up to the building with an idea of who to give them to this time.
But then I saw a man walking through our church lot whose brother was near death the last time I saw him and prayed with him.
His brother had died and the funeral was the next day.
He stopped and sat under the portico on the bench, and there we talked and prayed.
He got the berries and went on his way strengthened anew with the Lord’s generosity.
We invite you to join us at Bethlehem as we venture through life together, thankful for the companionship we share with the Lord and each other in faith.
May we know the same in all we experience starting, stopping and continuing in Christ’s crucified and risen way of grace.
