St. Paul’s Singing Saints visits BLC

WARRENSBURG — St. Paul’s Singing Saints, from Concordia, performed the weekend of Feb. 21 through 23 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Warrensburg before they start their tour on Thursday, March 5.
They are a nationally-acclaimed choir.
They have given more than 1,000 performances in 30 different states, including three performances at Carnegie Hall in New York City and performances in two Canadian provinces.
Visit their website (splhs.org/music) for tour dates and locations in the Kansas City area.
