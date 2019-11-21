Let’s just begin with the disclaimer that, I know, we’ve yet to celebrate Thanksgiving.
And I know that some people are greatly offended by those persons who seem to bypass Thanksgiving and move on to Christmas.
Such persons should probably stop reading now.
In fairness to Thanksgiving, however, the Edwards household also likes to skip over Halloween, Labor Day, the 4th of July and Memorial Day as well.
Rather, we prefer to live in either one of two seasons: Christmas or Easter.
While there are many seasonal aspects of these two holidays which we enjoy, as Christians it is these two holidays that define our existence.
At Easter we celebrate the fact that Jesus of Nazareth really did defeat sin on the cross and really did rise from the dead.
We celebrate that all who place their faith in Him are now new creations.
This is pretty straightforward if you have any familiarity with Easter and the Christian tradition.
Christmas, however, is a little more confusing, for you see while most of us think we celebrate the birth of that Savior, in actuality the Christmas season is a time to celebrate not the first coming of Jesus, but rather His second.
Christmas is when we who have been made new in Jesus examine our lives and look forward to His return.
As we near Christmas, we occupy now a season of prayer and repentance in hopeful anticipation of the return of Jesus.
Just as the Old Testament saints waited in darkness for the coming of the Messiah and God’s promised redemption (Isaiah 9:2; Matthew 4:16), we now await His second coming, His glorious entry into the world again, His adventus, or advent.
Thus, in this season while we remember the first coming of Jesus, we celebrate and look forward to His second coming.
Advent is a time when we seek to make ourselves ready for the once and future King.
Fleming Rutledge, “Advent: The Once and Future Coming of Jesus Christ,” observes that, “[T]he Christian community lives in Advent all the time … in the time between the first coming of Christ, incognito in the stable in Bethlehem, and his second coming, in glory, to judge the living and the dead. … The disappointment, brokenness, suffering and pain that characterize life in this present world is held in dynamic tension with the promise of future glory that is yet to come. In that Advent tension, the church lives its life.”
Tension. There’s an uneasiness, if you will, about the time in which we live, and that should be on particular display here in Advent.
There’s the joy and hope of what is to come mixed with the weariness and yearning of the world waiting for the sons and daughters of God to be revealed.
There’s the delight of God’s people enjoying Him and His present creation mixed with their renunciation of this world in eager expectation for the one to come.
In other words, we realize God has a purpose for us right now in the already-but-not-yet reality of His Kingdom, but we still cry out, “Come, Lord Jesus, Come!”
This reality shapes not only our attitudes and our focus but also our practices.
At FBC on Sunday mornings you’ll see us practice this season of Advent in our actions, our prayers, our songs and our study of God’s Word.
In particular, you’ll notice the practice of lighting candles each week to help us focus our minds and souls.
During the first two weeks of Advent we light the first two violet candles, violet being a liturgical color to signify prayer, repentance and sacrifice.
The third Sunday of Advent is called Gaudete (Rejoice) Sunday.
On this day, we celebrate that just as our waiting Christmas day is almost over, that we are getting closer and closer to the return of King Jesus.
Rose is a liturgical color that is used to signify joy, so we light the single pink candle on the third Sunday of Advent.
Then on the fourth Sunday of Advent, the final purple candle is lit to mark the final week of prayer and penance as we wait expectantly for the soon second coming of the King of Kings.
Wherever you choose to celebrate the Advent season this Christmas, let me invite you to not simply go through the motions or get caught up and distracted by all the sights and sounds that surround this season.
Instead, make yourself ready.
Ask, “Am I ready for the return of the King?”
The church will host its Christmas Eve services at 4 and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 25.
The church meets regularly at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday mornings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.