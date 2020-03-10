Reaching the next generation for Jesus is central to our church’s mission to make new disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world.
On Scout Sunday, Feb. 9, we saw how the Warrensburg First United Methodist Church is raising the next generation in faith by our chartering Cub Scout Pack 399 and Boy Scout Troop 400.
Scouts led the Call to Worship, read the scripture, ushered, conducted a flag ceremony and offered testimonies about their faith.
Thirteen scouts received the P.R.A.Y. religious emblem.
The P.R.A.Y. program requires young people to study scripture and then design service projects to put into action what they have learned.
During a final evaluation, the scouts talked about how they had grown in the relationship with God through prayer, Bible study and discussing faith in Jesus with their small groups.
The youngest group acted out the parable of the sower where seeds are planted on rocks, among thorns and in healthy soil.
To pass down the faith that was given to us we need to create healthy environments for kids to learn about Jesus.
Like Jesus’ parable of the sower, children who pray, read scriptures, have people that love and care about them, participate in service projects and worship Jesus in a church home every week are growing up in healthy soil.
They will receive the word of God which will grow into faith that lasts a lifetime.
I’d like to invite everyone reading this to invest in the next generation.
Volunteer a few hours each week creating healthy environments, healthy soil, for the children and families of our church and community to grow up in.
Pray about where God is calling you to serve.
Maybe it’s in scouting ministry, our your local church’s children’s ministry program or volunteering at our public schools.
Find a way to help create healthy soil for the next generation to grow in.
