Richard Dehaan tells of a soldier who was doing sentry duty on the front line in WWI.
After being relieved of duty, as a Christian, he wanted to pray, to thank God for protecting him and to ask specifically for his continued protection.
The enemy lines, however, were very close and he couldn’t go far, so he just walked a little way from where he had been standing guard and began to pray aloud.
The sentry who replaced him heard his voice and thought he was speaking to someone in the enemy lines, so he reported his fellow soldier.
The officer in charge said, “You’ve been accused of revealing secrets to the enemy. How do you respond?”
The soldier said, “It’s not true.”
The officer replied, “Then what were you doing when you were standing out there facing the enemy and talking?” He said, “I was praying.”
“You were praying out loud?”
“Yes, I was.”
The officer said, “Show me. Pray right now.”
The young man got down on his knees and prayed.
When he finished the officer dismissed the charges.
“Because,” he said, “nobody can pray like that unless they have been practicing.”
Many of us have been spending a lot more time at home during the pandemic.
Many have responded to upended schedules by learning new skills or starting a new hobby.
I think it an ideal time to practice and improve the spiritual discipline of prayer.
Numerous studies, both spiritual and secular, have noted the many benefits of prayer for one’s mental, emotional, physical and spiritual health.
I have found that almost everyone assents to the worthiness of prayer, yet many are not sure how to pray or become more effective in praying.
My practice of prayer has changed significantly over the years.
I now regard praying as the most important thing I do every day.
I began by praying at the same time every day and focused on mechanical rules for praying, like the acrostic ACTS, derived from the Lord’s Prayer.
(Matt. 6:9-13) Prayer should include: Adoration; Confession; Thanksgiving; and Supplication.
I now pray throughout the day, it is much more conversational, and I focus on listening as much or more than talking.
1 Thessalonians 5:17 tells us to “pray without ceasing.”
As we go through our day, I believe we are to have a running conversation with God.
Prayer does not require the closing of eyes, clasping of hands, and heads being bowed.
So, as I see people or read their names, I pray for them.
As I wonder what to say in a certain situation, I ask God for the words.
As I see a victory, I celebrate with my heavenly Father.
Conversational prayer does not require “churchy” language.
I rather think it is hindered by using uncommon language like Old English.
Our prayers to God should feature the same language we use in everyday life (minus the profanity).
My prayer life became so much more rewarding when I understood it was based on my relationship with God and not a lot of rules.
My conversations with my earthly father flow naturally after years of practice; my talks with my heavenly Father should as well.
Listening is drastically underrated and often neglected in both human conversation and prayer.
Hearing from God often comes through scriptures that He brings to mind, other people’s voices, or just the Holy Spirit’s guidance.
As I pray, I now expectantly expect God to answer in one of these ways, so I am often quiet and still to hear.
I have read that it takes ten thousand hours of practice to master a skill.
Spending that many hours in prayer might seem impossible to you, but it can be done.
I believe that it will be time well invested.
Please let me know if I can help you with your practice.
