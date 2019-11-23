The Matthews-Crawford Post 131 of the American Legion presented a check in the amount of $2,000, via representative Larry Province, to the Warrensburg Ministerial Association at its monthly meeting on Thursday, Nov. 14.
The funds were directed to the association’s transient fund which is used to assist those from outside of Johnson County who show up here and are in need of temporary lodging, food or transportation.
The funds were raised by the Post 131’s bingo games.
The Warrensburg Ministerial Association meets at noon at the RISE Cafe on the second Thursday of every month.
The moderator is Joel Kurz, pastor of Bethlehem Lutheran Church; the treasurer is Heather Jepsen, pastor of First Presbyterian Church and the secretary is Kay Reser, a member of Community of Christ Church.
