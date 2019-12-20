“When they saw that the star had stopped, they were overwhelmed with joy. On entering the house, they saw the child with Mary his mother; and they knelt down and paid him homage. Then, opening their treasure-chests, they offered him gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh,” Matthew 2:10-11.
After months of exhausting traveling, the wise men arrived in Bethlehem.
When they saw Jesus they were “overwhelmed with joy.”
The Shepherds who encountered Jesus in Luke’s gospel also were overcome with joy.
Our response to hearing the good news of Jesus birth should be hearts filled with joy.
Every Christmas Eve on Dec. 24th, our church holds several worship services at 4 and 11 p.m. where in the darkness of winter we light candles and sing “Silent Night” together.
We remember that even in the darkness of our deepest hurts and worries, even the blackness of sin and death, the light of Christ shines in the darkness and gives us reason for hope.
We hope that you join us this Christmas Eve to experience the joy of the Christ child’s birth.
