I really enjoy spending time out in the community connecting with people.
I love coming to church and connecting with the church family.
I love going to lunches at the Rotary Club.
I love hanging out with neighbors and seeing my family regularly.
I think some of my happiest memories are parties with friends.
As I call one person each day to check in and pray, I’ve heard from you all how challenging this season of the pandemic is, especially because of the feelings of loneliness it brings up.
One of the things I’ve also heard from you is that even though we haven’t been able to gather with more than the few people we live with, this has been a season of making deep connections with church family, family and friends.
Many families have been taking more time than ever to connect over the phone or on the computer each week.
My extended family lives across the United States, and for the first time we are talking on the computer at noon every Saturday for an hour or two.
Although nothing beats meeting face to face, this has been a wonderful time to deepen our relationships together.
Before the pandemic, this never would happen because people were moving in so many directions.
I’ve wondered if one of the surprise benefits of the pandemic might be families choosing to intentionally practice the Sabbath.
If you’re anything like me, the Sabbath may be the least-practiced and understood spiritual practice of the Christian faith.
"Observe the sabbath day and keep it holy, as the Lord your God commanded you. For six days you shall labor and do all your work. But the seventh day is a sabbath to the Lord your God; you shall not do any work," (Deuteronomy 5:12-14a).
To me, Sabbath means not working, taking time to be with family, remembering that God loves us.
Taking a day for Sabbath reminds us that we are loved by God for who we are, not what we can produce.
My prayer is that in the months and years ahead we can take some of the lessons God is teaching us into the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.