Northside Christian Church stepped into the unknown Aug. 17 by launching a Saturday evening service.
It has been a great learning for all of us who are involved.
Along the way I have had the pleasure of getting to meet many new people and see lives changed because of the existence of this service.
Saturday evening is an evolving undertaking for us, and I am excited to say that we have plans to make this service into a more unique experience beginning in January.
We will release more in-depth details in December, but I can say that the service will assume a “blended” (mixture of contemporary and traditional songs) music style.
Additionally, it will take on a less formal, more relaxed feel.
We think fellowship is an important part of following Christ, so we plan to promote and empower attendees to engage in conversation and relationship building.
If you haven’t checked it out already, we encourage you to come visit us.
The service starts at 6 p.m. every Saturday evening.
