This is certainly an interesting time to be alive, let alone be a person in church leadership.
Everything in our world has changed.
While we may have used the internet for church communication, now it is the sole platform for everything from worship to committee meetings to pastoral care.
How are things changing in your church? And what is the theology behind those changes?
The main reason, of course, to adjust how we do worship is the threat of transmission of COVID-19.
Scientists have warned us that churches are a hot bed of virus spreading.
Typical church activities like singing, hand shaking, sharing communion and passing an offering plate are all potential points of exposure.
Scientists also warn that those who are older or immuno-compromised are most at risk if exposed.
I don’t know about your church but I know many people within my congregation fit into these categories.
Because of these reasons, the Session of First Presbyterian Church has decided to refrain from gathering together in person, even though other churches in our community are joining together for in-person worship again.
I am deliberately not using the terms “open” and “closed” because we faithful know that no church ever closes.
Our church doors may be shut but we continue with weekly worship, fellowship and Bible study through our online platforms.
The most important reason I am in favor of remaining socially distant, is because of love.
Science proves that this is a very dangerous and new pandemic.
With more than 100,000 people dead in this country, to claim otherwise is an absolute falsehood and a dishonor to families who are in mourning.
As a shepherd of God’s flock, I believe it is imperative that church be the absolute safest place possible for my congregants to gather.
If I can’t make it safe, I won’t call the people of God together.
It is Love that calls me to care for my people more than anything else that defines church.
It is also Love that leads me to wear a mask whenever I go out in public.
Wearing a mask is not about being afraid, or even preventing myself from getting sick.
I wear a mask so you don’t get sick.
Many people are asymptomatic when they have COVID-19.
That means they can spread the virus without even knowing they have it and it is one of the reasons it is so dangerous.
Wearing a mask is about keeping your neighbor safe.
The life of faith is one spent following Jesus, and that means loving our neighbors.
I believe that Jesus would wear a mask.
I want to show love of neighbor; I want you to be safe; and if that means a minor inconvenience and discomfort for me, I am happy to bear it.
You can make your choice, but as far as I am concerned, not wearing a mask, when other people’s lives are literally on the line is an extremely selfish choice.
This coronavirus is death.
It is not a political issue.
It is not a religious issue.
It is life and death.
We are called as people of God not only to acknowledge the risk but to honor and mourn the many (100,000+) who have died by wearing a mask in public, washing our hands, social distancing and not opening churches until it is absolutely safe to do so.
