I recently got away for a week in the Carolinas, visiting my sister as a replacement for a canceled May overseas backpacking trip with her and my brother. Late one afternoon, while wrapping up our time in one of those great arts community mountain towns, we walked by a dreadlocked man sitting on a planter by a bicycle. I looked at him, raised my hand in a wave, and said “Hi!” Little did I know that that gesture began an intense half-hour encounter with that man, who amid mentioning celebrities and politicians who were friends and relatives, along with denouncing the dominance of murder and reverencing life, told me he’d been waiting three years for me to pass by and gave me Scripture passages to read that night. But he also did something else, he looked right at me and sang Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds”—with its infectious refrain of ‘not worrying about a thing because every little thing’s going to be alright.’ For the first time, that song triggered the familiar words of Jesus about learning from the birds and the Father’s daily feeding of them—learning to not be overcome with anxiety and need will be given to us (see Matthew 6:25-34).
Martin Luther wrote this (in the trouble-ridden 16th century) about those words of Jesus—words just as timely for us in our trouble-ridden 21st:
“You see, God is making the birds our schoolmasters and teachers. It is as if a sparrow were saying to us: “Look! You have house and home, money and property. Every year you have a field full of grain and other plants of all sorts, more than you ever need. Yet you cannot find peace, and you are always worried about starving. If you do not know that you have supplies and cannot see them before your very eyes, you cannot trust God to give you food for one day…. A little finch, which can neither speak nor read, is our theologian and master in the Scriptures, even though we have the whole Bible and reason to help us….”
While there is a whole set of unforeseen things to worry about these days, for some much more than others, the truthfulness of Jesus’ words and Luther’s reflection on them remains. The “daily bread” for which many of us pray is not the stockpiled abundance of variety and excess but the “just enough” that the Hebrew people learned while wandering in the desert—the manna, or “bread for the day” they gathered like frost from the ground. Therein is the deepening lesson of trust in every place of scarcity and uncertainty; the humble act of gathering like birds God’s simple gifts even as we sing our songs of encouragement to others and praise to the Giver of all good things.
When I parted from my sidewalk friend that day in North Carolina, he clasped my forearm with his hand just before my elbow and guided me in doing the same with his. I have to admit a bit of immediate strangeness after months of limited physical contact and only occasional elbow bumps. Nevertheless, he said it was just as Bob Marley sang—coming together from our different colors and acknowledging “one love.” Walking to the car, I looked back and saw him down on his knees, his face turned to the sun breaking through the clouds, his arms outstretched in gratitude as he praised the glory of the Lord shining upon him. He reminded me of what I knew but needed to take in anew that day and in this period of life, that Christ, our crucified, risen, and living Lord has teachers all around us, summoning us to stop, observe, and listen; inviting us to shake off the weight of worry and seek first his kingdom of righteousness in the unfolding of lives lived in trust and serving love from one day to the next. May Christ our Savior, indeed, bless all of our learning from the birds.
