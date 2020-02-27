Anyone who’s fallen into the predictable routine that February ends on the 28th will be reminded tomorrow that there’s an exception every four years; Leap Year’s Day—the 29th—sneaks in to elongate the shortest month just a tad bit.
Did you know that this practice goes back to the year 45 B.C. when Julius Caesar fixed a year at 365 days—with one additional day every four years—because the previous year had 445 days and brought much confusion with it?
Who doesn’t wish for an extra day every once in a while, right?
So here it is, a day of delay, before March moves us ever closer to spring!
It has been quite a winter, and I know many who’ve been rejoicing in the lengthening daylight and other signs of departure from winter into the coming of spring.
Last week, Wednesday, Feb. 26, Christians worldwide began the hinge-time of Lent, which actually takes its name from the same root as length because of that very reason.
It’s a time to remember Jesus’ 40 days of prayer and fasting in the desert that followed his Baptism and initiated his departure from carpentry into life as a traveling teacher and healer.
The devil challenged Jesus (“If you are the Son of God…”) and tried to derail him from his holy task, but Jesus held firm to his identity and mission.
So, Lent has become a time for Christians to return to our baptismal identity with greater resolve, to be strengthened and steeled for facing those destructive forces inside and outside ourselves that we might otherwise go to great lengths to avoid and ignore.
Keeping Lent by giving up the harmful and taking up the beneficial prepares us for observing Easter as more than a day but the forty that remind us of Jesus’ time of remaining prior to his Ascension.
Easter then becomes a hard-won and joyous time of renewal — a resurrection ground for resurgence and restoration through the crucified and risen Jesus.
If you do the math, however, you’ll notice that the length of days from Ash Wednesday to Easter Sunday, April 12, is actually 46.
Why’s that?
Because even in the shadow-of-the-cross of Lent, every Sunday is an exception — a reminder of Christ’s resurrection victory bursting forth amid whatever struggle with which we might be contending.
My prayer is that this Lent and coming Easter will be seasons of renewal — extended times in which we see once again the lengths to which Christ goes to rescue us from the worst of ourselves and each other, as well as the leaps and bounds of resurrecting change he still brings to those places where least expected — all out of saving and restoring compassion and care.
May we take to heart once again the unchanging truth that the prophet Nehemiah declared centuries ago, that the Lord is “gracious and merciful, ready to forgive, slow to anger but abounding in steadfast love” (9:17), and may we live that boldly in this world — going to great lengths and leaping big divides as the people who know that love.
