Keeping the days

It’s 12 days to Christmas, but the 12 days of Christmas don’t begin until Dec. 25 — just when many think it’s all over instead of just beginning.
For those who try to keep the historic Christian season of Advent from now until then, it can be hard to set apart a time of quiet expectation akin to a mother waiting to give birth.
The cultivation of longing is not simply for Christmas Day but for the Christ born long ago who is coming again, even as he comes to us in every need of the here and now.
So how are we to acknowledge those deep longings and count down if the 12 days don’t start until Christmas day?
Christians long before us actually had a pattern of a prayer for the week leading up to the celebration of Christ’s nativity, and each of the daily prayers focuses on a certain biblical image of the Savior we await.
Some of you might already know them as the seven verses of the 12th century hymn “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel” — each one calling out to the Holy One to come to us.
Think with me a bit on each image, and look up the whole hymn if you’re so inclined.
1. Emmanuel, God who is with us—not staying “up there” but entering flesh and blood existence and experience with us.
2. Wisdom, the source of true insight and knowledge—the One who alone can guide us through all of life’s perplexities.
3. Mighty Lord—the One who freed the Hebrew slaves and who alone can deliver us from all that oppresses, enslaves, and overpowers us.
4. Branch of Jesse’s Tree—the One who came from the family tree of an outsider brought in (Ruth, Jesse’s grandmother) and who alone can redeem and bless every family.
5. Key of David—the descendant of a flawed yet noble king, the source of forgiveness who unlocks and releases the wrongs and big mistakes that mark our lives.
6. Dayspring—the glad bringer of morning light who drives away the long and weary darkness of night.
7. Desire of Nations—the One whom people of all nationalities and languages eagerly long for as the only true source of peace amid all of our sad divisions.
My prayer is that these images find their way into your prayers and reflections in this time leading up to Christmas and find resonance in all of the days that follow.
And when Christmas Day comes, I hope you’ll hunt down the meaning of each image in “The Twelve Days of Christmas” and make that part of your full keeping of the days of Christmas.
May the peace and joy of Christ born for us be ever yours.
