This time of year one is bound to hear the phrase “We’ve got to keep the Christ in Christmas.”
Often the person speaking is referring to a “war on Christmas” or the idea that saying “Happy Holidays” to someone is an offense.
Or perhaps they just want us to remember that “Jesus is the reason for the season.”
Even though I may not agree that there is a “war on Christmas” and I am just as likely to say “Happy Holidays” as the next gal, I do agree that we have lost the story of Christ in our holiday celebrations.
What would it really be like to “keep the Christ in Christmas,” other than toasting him at our annual celebrations?
This time of year we often hear the story from the Gospel of Luke where the angel Gabriel visits the young Mary and declares that she has been chosen to carry the Christ child.
We may even remember the story about Mary visiting her cousin Elizabeth who is pregnant with John the Baptist.
What we often forget in our holiday telling is the song Mary sings at this moment of joy.
Instead of singing about how happy she is that she is carrying the Christ child, she sings about how God will change the world through this child.
God will “bring the powerful down from their thrones and lift up the lowly.”
God will “fill the hungry with good things and send the rich away empty.”
God “looks with favor on the lowly and scatters the proud.”
In the world economy, Americans are the proud, powerful and rich.
What would it mean to keep this good news of Christ in our Christmas?
God intends to tear us down and lift others up?
God intends to send us away empty this holiday season?
“Bring down the powerful” is not a common holiday sentiment.
When Jesus begins his ministry in Luke’s gospel, he preaches in a synagogue in Nazareth.
While he is there he declares to all what being the Christ is all about.
Jesus comes to “bring good news to the poor, proclaim release to the captives, recovery of sight to the blind and to let the oppressed go free.”
What would it mean to keep this Christ in Christmas?
What are we doing this holiday season to bring good news to the poor and the oppressed?
“Justice for the oppressed” is not a common phrase on our Christmas cards.
When Jesus preaches the Beatitudes in the gospel of Luke, he pairs each of his familiar blessings with a woe.
“Woe to the rich who have already got theirs, woe to the full who will be hungry later, woe to the laughing who will mourn and weep in the days to come, woe to those who are popular for that is the sign of a false prophet.”
What would it be like to invite this Christ to our Christmas, a holiday we so often equate with being rich, fat and happy?
“Woe to the rich” is definitely not a welcome holiday greeting.
All of these examples show that “Keeping the Christ in Christmas” is a lot harder than it sounds.
It is one thing to decry the commercialism and greed of the holiday.
It is a whole other thing to actually embrace the one who is the Christ.
As the pretty paper is put in the trash, the decorations put away and the season passes away for another year, I want you to consider what it would really mean to “Keep the Christ in Christmas.”
As we look to the New Year may we once again embrace the Messiah who brings down those in power, who calls us to free the oppressed and who warns us that those who are full will be empty in the days to come.
Our God comes not to be born into wealth and privilege, our God comes not to align with the powers of empire, our God comes not to bless the wealthy with more.
Rather, our God comes to tear this whole thing down.
That’s “keeping the Christ in Christmas.”
