During the summer, youth from Columbia, to Warrensburg, to Olathe, have the opportunity to attend a week of camp at West Central Christian Service Camp.
West Central opened in 1960 and hosted just 58 students the first year.
In the years since, the camp has now served nearly 25,000 students of all ages, ranging from grades kindergarten through 12th grade. E
ach summer, the camp is host to approximately 450 students through eight weeks of camp.
"Camp is a great way to escape from technology and meet new friends, while having fun activities like swimming, classes, crafts, recreation and sports," Northside Christian Church information states. "You can stay cool in the air conditioned dorms, cafeteria and chapel. The mission of West Central is to glorify God in all things by providing Biblical education and worship, Christian fellowship and avenues of service for today's youth in a safe, loving, Christ-centered environment."
