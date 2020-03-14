WARRENSBURG – Churches throughout Johnson County have announced altered schedules and change in their routines due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) through country and the world.
Some have canceled upcoming services while other have announced changes to cleaning routines and church practices.
LIFE CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE
Life Church of the Nazarene, 603 E. hale Lake Road, Pastor Bob Denham spoke with several members of the church's Leadership Team on Friday, March 13, concerning the services for Sunday, March 15.
"On the surface, it seems to be a simple question, 'Do we gather or not?' (Some churches are meeting, others are not.) To us the questions are deeper, 'How do we best love one another?' And 'How do we best love our neighbor,' a post on Saturday morning, March 14, from Denham on the church's Facebook page reads.
With these in mind, Life Church of the Nazarene has decided to not meet Sunday, March 15.
"We will take this one week at a time," the church's Facebook post reads.
Instead of meeting in person, two videos will post on the church's Facebook page will post at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 15.
"James will share a couple worship songs and I will share a short devotional and pray for us and our nation," Denham's post on the church's Facebook page reads. "This will give you a worship experience with what is familiar to you."
WARRENSBURG FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
The Warrensburg First Presbyterian Church, 206 N. College Ave., announced Saturday afternoon that it has canceled services for Sunday, March 15, and beyond.
"It is with a heavy heart that Session and I have determined together to cancel worship and all church activities for the foreseeable future," a Facebook post from Pastor Rev. Heather Jepsen on the churches Facebook page reads. "As the COVID-19 virus continues to spread throughout our country, the recommendation of doctors and scientists is that we all stay home as much as possible. I would hate for one of our members to inadvertently make another member sick at our church. And so, we are closing the building to all activities for the time being."
Starting on Sunday, Jepsen stated she will email out a worship service that members can do at home.
This will include reading, prayers and even suggested hymns that you might sing without accompaniment.
"God is with us even when we aren't at church," the Facebook post reads.
While they cannot meet in person, Jepsen still encouraged members to make contact with each other.
"Again I am sorry for the inconvenience of this situation," the Facebook post reads. "We are all treading in waters we have never seen before. But as I mentioned in worship last week, God goes with us into unknown and frightening places. The Lord is with us, even if we cannot be together."
NORTH SIDE CHRISTIAN CHURCH
Northside Christian Church, 500 N. Ridgeview Drive, Pastor Sid Tiller released a statement on Friday, March 13. Tiller states the church still plans to have services on Sunday, March 15.
"I hope this note finds you well in body, mind and spirit," the statement reads. "I know this has been an unprecedented and unsettling week for many, so I wanted to reach out and encourage you."
Tiller states the church is monitoring the situation closely.
"As of now, we will have our services, classes, studies and events as regularly scheduled," the statement reads. "However, this virus appears to be particularly dangerous for those who are over 60 or have a compromised immune system. If you are in this group, it is completely ok for you to participate in our worship services online. We livestream the services on our Facebook page, website and on the church app every Sunday. If you miss a service on Sunday morning, you can find recordings from previous weeks on those same platforms. It is also prudent for anyone who is ill to stay home and participate with us online. I know for some not being here might be disappointing, but I am glad we have the expertise and volunteers to help people 'virtually' be here."
Tiller states the church will also implement additional precautions as it pertains to cleaning and sanitizing the campus and also altering the method on how it distributes communion and collects offering.
"Please help us to be models of good hygiene when we are together by washing your hands and taking advantage of the hand sanitizer stations throughout the building," Tiller states.
Despite the tightened concerned of the coronavirus spreading throughout the nation and the world, Tiller stated this was a good time for the church to be #FORTHEBURG, a campaign the church started in recent years.
"Our leadership is discussing ways to help those who need to stay home, such as errands, maintenance, yard work, etc. Each of us can also individually be good neighbors multiple times a day. It is what Christ would be doing," Tiller states. "I encourage you to seize each opportunity to show the love of Christ by intentional acts of service."
Tiller said the church is also thankful for the continued faithfulness in financially supporting the ministry at Northside.
"I have been reading of other ministers and church leaders who are worried about a big drop-off in giving during this crisis," he stated. "I am not worried. As I often say, if we are actively doing the ministry and mission of the Church as Christ leads us, the money will follow."
WARRENSBURG FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH
Warrensburg First baptist Church, 1302 S. Maguire St., Lead Pastor and Elder Patrick Edwards released a statement Thursday, March 12, reminding church members virtual worship option are available if they cannot make it in person.
He stated the church streams services at 9 and 10:45 a.m. on Sundays through Facebook, the church website or Vimeo.
Edwards also reminded members they can contribute financially online as well.
"You can continue to contribute to the mission of God to make disciples of all peoples of the earth," he stated in a letter.
He also encouraged members to serve each other and ask for help as needed.
The church can be reached at (660) 747-9186.
WARRENSBURG CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN
Warrensburg Church of the Brethren Pastoral Team member Pearl Miller and Leadership Team member Ron Siney stated the church will have service as scheduled for Sunday, March 15, but has canceled Sunday School and will not host a hospitality table.
*EDITOR'S NOTE: This report is as of 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, and will be updated as new information becomes available.
