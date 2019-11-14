Jackson Short commissioned for ministry

The Warrensburg Church of the Brethren celebrated the ordination of Jackson Short to the Commissioned Ministry at its Sunday, Nov. 10, worship service.
Cindy Sanders, executive minister of the Missouri/Arkansas District of the Church of the Brethren presided at the commissioning.
Short will join the pastoral team, which also includes Jerry and Rebecca Baile Crouse, Pearl Miller and John Thomas.
Also at the service, retired pastor Ethmer Erisman celebrated his 95th birthday by preaching from 1 Corinthians 13: A New Commandment: Love
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.