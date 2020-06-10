It's time to be honest with ourselves

The current “hot” events in our country are not just sad, they are tragic.
For years I responded to similar atrocities with my standard don’t-blame-me phrase, “I’m not a racist!.”
Some years ago, the Spirit tapped me on my shoulder and told me to stop hiding behind that expression and get honest with myself about my racist attitudes and their origins.
Being honest with ourselves is one of the most difficult things in life to do.
It takes much courage, but it also takes a commitment to change.
That can be painful.
True change only comes from personal vulnerability and a willingness to listen to the Spirit.
Jesus told us the Holy Spirit would lead us into all truth.
Sometimes that leading rocks my/our boat.
To face the racism in my life, meant facing two extremely difficult realities.
One, I had to grieve the fact that in my early years as a child, my father/pastor was openly racist, sexist and homophobic.
Comments and jokes about all three were common.
He grew away from this darkness as he grew in the Lord, but judgmentalism in my formative years was common.
The other reality I had to face was one that affects all of us.
As much as I hated to admit it, the foundational roots of our country are certainly racist.
Please understand, I have been a sincere lover of the red, white and blue from eighth grade to the present.
My wife and I fly our flag from Memorial Day to Armistice Day every year.
Being honest about something I love was extremely arduous.
But the truth is, white supremacy is in the DNA of the USA.
I am not going to list the details of our racial history, but our historical treatment of American Red, Brown and Black, is not pretty.
Yes, our Declaration of Independence states that “all men are created equal…," but we have only acted like “all white men are created equal.”
Getting honest about these two issues in my life was painful for me, because I did not want to face the dark side of my upbringing, nor the dark side of my country.
But, “No pain, No gain!” Right?
Living in denial kept me stuck.
Knowing (and admitting) the truth sets us free.
In fact, Jesus told us “When the Spirit of truth comes, He will lead you into all truth.”
Unity among all races has always been God’s plan; always.
When He called out Abraham and promised to make his lineage a great nation, it was for the purpose of them blessing the whole earth.
God kept His word to Abraham, but the nation of Israel took God’s blessing and thought they were now superior to all other nations.
There were a few Jews who understood, like Joseph and Daniel, but most of their history was full of self-centered darkness until Jesus arrived and set things in order.
Jesus mainly ministered to the Jews, but He also took time to care for Sidonians, Syrians, Romans and Samaritans.
All four of these groups were hated by the Jews.
The Apostle Paul was a Jew of Jews.
He was also as racist as they come.
He hated the Romans and he hated the early church.
But then he had an encounter with the Lord and was changed in an instant.
He not only fell in love with The Way, he spent his life taking the message of Jesus to the Gentile world.
The most famous verse in all the Bible tells us that God loves the world.
The proof of His love is the cross of Christ, who, while hanging on it, forgave the Roman soldiers who nailed Him to it.
The world never understood God until God-in-Christ came and revealed how all-inclusive God is.
Every person who has ever lived or will live, has been made in the image of God.
So, if I am going to live in step with the Holy Spirit, then every person must have unsurpassable value to me.
I know it is time for our country to change.
I hope we have the courage and vulnerability to do so.
But I cannot change anyone but myself.
I am trying to be and do more than hide behind the facade of my “I’m not a racist!” slogan.
Father, please help me.
