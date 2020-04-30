For those in and around my church family, there has been a running joke throughout these stay-at-home orders that I love social distancing and isolation.
You see, I’m an introvert, which doesn’t mean I dislike people or am shy.
It simply means that I draw my energy from isolation or alone time.
Unlike an extrovert who draws their energies from social interaction and large groups, these circumstances leave me drained.
And so, in a time where we are being asked to socially distance ourselves, the assumption of those who know me well is that I must be as charged up as Superman on a clear sunny day.
And there’s some truth there.
I know that social distancing hasn’t been nearly as taxing on me as my extroverted friends, but the fact is prolonged social distancing isn’t good for any of us.
As human beings we were made for relationships and the first two chapters of the Bible prove this to us.
In Genesis 1, God says that He made man and woman in His image (Gen 1:27), meaning that we are like Him and constituted in Him.
Being made in God’s image is multi-faceted, but one of the implications of this truth is that we are fundamentally relational creatures, as the Triune God Himself exists in perfect relationship with Himself.
In Genesis 2, then, God examines the first human being and declares, “It is not good for the man to be alone,” (Gen 2:18).
Now note, God didn’t say that the first person was lonely, he already had a relationship with God.
Rather, God observes Adam is alone, and while this certainly does speak to the institution of marriage, the aloneness of Adam is far more encompassing than just matrimony.
It’s not good for us to be isolated from one another.
In these uncertain times, most of us understand and acknowledge that social distancing is both the wisest and most loving thing we can do for one another.
Slowing the spread of the virus and protecting those most vulnerable is how we can best demonstrate love for one another during these times.
At the same time, though, don’t feel bad or weak if the burden of social distancing is taking its toll on you.
There’s a good reason for it.
God didn’t make you to be alone.
So, continue to call and text each other; continue to Zoom and FaceTime.
Write notes and mail them to each other, especially those whom you suspect no one else is checking in on.
Stay safe; stay well; and find ways to be relational because, well, that’s what is good for you.
