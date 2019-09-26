In the Christian life, there are only two ways to grow.
One is through people, the other is through pain.
It would be hard to find a more important principle than this.
Sometimes we grow through the influence of others.
We sit at the feet of teachers, friends, mentors, disciplers, pastors and gifted leaders who show us the way forward.
Sometimes growth comes in the formal setting of a classroom.
More often it comes through informal settings.
We learn much from books, but we learn more from life.
The best kind of teaching is up close and personal.
Life on life.
We learn a little from a distance, we learn more as we draw closer, but we learn the most when we are face to face.
Mark 3:14 says that Jesus called the 12 apostles “that they might be with him, and that he might send them forth to preach.”
First, they must be with him, and then they will be sent out to preach.
So, one way we grow is through people.
The other way we grow is through pain.
Sometimes the pain comes because of the sadness of life.
Cancer may strike, or a tsunami may wipe out a village, or we may share in the pain of a loved one who suffers greatly.
That pain is often undeserved, yet it comes to us anyway and there is nothing we can do to stop it.
“Man is born to trouble as the sparks fly upward,” (Job 5:7).
Sometimes those sparks ignite into a raging flame that threatens to consume us. No one is exempt.
Often, the people and the pain go together.
This is the pain that is hardest to accept.
On one level, we all understand that bad things sometimes happen because we live in a fallen world.
The wind may blow a tree down and the tree may smash our new car.
Those things happen.
We can’t stop the wind from blowing, and we can’t control the waves from crashing into the seashore.
A volcano may suddenly erupt, or an earthquake may destroy an entire city.
A child may contract a debilitating disease.
It is hard enough to come to grips with all of that.
But, it seems much harder to accept the pain that others inflict on us, especially when that pain is deliberate, premeditated and personally directed against us.
It may be a boss who hates us, or co-workers who envy us, or a spouse who is so critical they can never be pleased.
The list of things that can happen to us is almost endless: betrayal, lies, accusations, slander, gossip, violence, fraud, deceit, unfair treatment, unfair punishment, humiliation, ridicule, sarcasm, rumors, the silent treatment, mockery, being called vile names and being made the butt of cruel jokes.
That pain is made much worse when it comes from someone close to us.
So, let me say it again.
There are only two ways to grow.
One is through people, the other is through pain.
And the worst pain often comes from other people.
God has so ordered the moral universe that pain teaches us the lasting lessons of life.
Poet Robert Browning put it this way: "I walked a mile with Pleasure, She chattered all the way, But left me none the wiser For all she had to say. I walked a mile with Sorrow, And ne’er a word said she; But oh, the things I learned from her, When Sorrow walked with me!"
“To this you were called, because Christ suffered for you, leaving you an example, that you should follow in his steps. ‘He committed no sin, and no deceit was found in his mouth,’” (I Peter 2:21-22).
I call your attention to the phrase at the end of verse 21—"in his steps.”
In the book “The Top Ten of Everything 2001,” author Russell Ash lists the top ten bestselling books of all time:
1. "The Bible" - (more than 6 billion)
2. "Quotations from the works of Mao Tse-Tung" (900 million)
3. "American Spelling Book" - Noah Webster (100 million)
4. "The Guinness World Book of Records" (90 million)
5. "World Almanac" - (73.5 million)
6. "The McGuffey Readers" - William Holmes McGuffey (60 million)
7. "The Common-Sense Book of Baby and Child Care" - Dr. Benjamin Spock (50 million)
8. "A Message to Garcia" - Elbert Hubbard (40 million)
9. "In His Steps: 'What Would Jesus Do?'" (more than 30 million)
10. "Valley of the Dolls" - Jacqueline Susann (more than 30 million)
In 1896 a Kansas newspaperman named Charles Sheldon wrote a novel based on an unusual premise: What would it be like if in every situation we asked, “What would Jesus do?”
He describes a year in the life of an American city where everyone in the city—doctors, lawyers, merchants, salespeople, teachers, students, clerg, and newspaper editors—made that question the basis for all their decisions.
"In His Steps" became an instant bestseller.
Though largely forgotten today, it led directly, many years and many steps later, to the WWJD bracelets that were so popular several years ago.
When we suffer unjustly, we share in a tiny portion of what happened to him.
According to Peter, following Jesus means that sometimes we will suffer even when we have done nothing wrong.
The greatest honor for any Christian is to be like Jesus.
When we suffer unjustly, we share in a tiny portion of what happened to him.
Though he did no wrong, he was betrayed, tried, denied and crucified.
Though he never sinned, he was hated by the power brokers who plotted to kill him.
The same thing will happen to us.
People close to us will disappoint us, and some will turn against us.
Verse 21 says that Jesus has left us an example.
The word means to trace with big letters.
Kindergarten children learn how to write by tracing the big letters of the alphabet.
The boys and girls see the big A and they trace over it.
And the big B and they trace over it.
And the big C and they trace over it.
And that’s how you learn the whole alphabet—by copying the big letters.
That’s what Peter means.
The whole life of Jesus, especially how he suffered and died, is like a set of spiritual ABCs for us to copy.
We see what he did when he suffered, and we trace that out in our lives.
We see how he kept silent, and we trace those letters in our lives.
We see how he didn’t strike back, and we trace the letters of his example.
As we trace out the life and death of Jesus, we learn by copying the letters he left behind.
And he left his biggest letters in those last few hours before he died.
The world doesn’t understand this truth.
Karl Marx called religion the opiate of the people.
He thought it was like a drug that keeps you from facing reality.
That’s still the official position of the Communist Party in China.
How wrong they are.
We’re not deluded.
We know this world isn’t all there is.
Because they believe in heaven so strongly, our brothers and sisters around the world endure persecution to this present hour for the sake of his Name.
This is not a rule to be kept, but a miracle to be experienced and a grace to be received.
That strikes me as exactly right.
Apart from God, it is totally impossible to live this way.
When we are mistreated, we are to turn the other cheek, bless those who curse us and return good for evil.
We are not to retaliate, not to threaten, not to get even.
Jesus showed us how to live, and he showed us how to die.
He left the ABCs for us to follow.
When you are mistreated, do what Jesus did. Entrust yourself to God, the righteous Judge.
Then experience the miracle and receive the grace.
Don’t return hurt for hurt. Take the miracle.
Don’t claim your rights. Receive the grace.
When you live like this, you are truly doing what Jesus would do.
When you live like this, you will baffle and astound the world around you.
Let me say it one final time. When you are hurt and you feel like getting even, don’t do it. Let your life trace the letters Jesus left behind. Take the miracle and receive the grace.
