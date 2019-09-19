"Don’t neglect to show hospitality, for by doing this some have welcomed angels as guests without knowing it," (Hebrews 13:2 CSB).
"Share with the saints in their needs; pursue hospitality," (Romans 12:13 CSB).
"Be hospitable to one another without complaining," (1 Peter 4:9 CSB).
After moving to the rural Centerview several years ago, I wanted to meet my father after he got off work, as he commuted from his job in Kansas City.
I was casually walking along the blacktop county road, not something I did previously and I don’t recall doing after either.
As the summer heat bore down on the hot asphalt road, making my way up the half-mile trek to U.S. Highway 50, an old pickup truck pulled up alongside me as though they were going to stop.
I jumped off the blacktop into the high weeds as the old pickup pulled up to a stop.
The driver motioned me out of the ditch, leaning over his front bench seat to roll down his window.
I could barely make out the older gentleman through the dust covered window, but as he gradually appeared I could see a big friendly smile.
He began the conversation by asking me what in the world I was doing walking on the county road in the blistering heat.
I informed the stranger of my plan and he immediately asked me who I was as he reached out his hand to shake mine, something this freshly planted city boy hadn’t yet experienced in the country.
Though a bit startled, I reciprocated the handshake, telling him my name and he responded by saying, “I’m Nolan Dyer.”
He further demanded, “Get in here, it’s too hot to be walking out here on a hot day like this.”
I immediately replied, “Oh, I can’t do that mister, my folks wouldn’t approve of me hitchhiking with someone I don’t know.”
“Well, I just told you who I was, now I’m not a stranger am I?” Sounds like something out of “Forest Gump,” doesn’t it?
The more I thought about it all, and feeling the blistering heat bearing down on my head, it just made good sense to accept the offer.
We reached the destination and as we sat there awaiting my father’s arrival, we simply got acquainted.
Nolan made me feel that my life mattered as he asked questions about me and my family and why we had moved to the country.
That hot summer day I learned an important lesson about the value of hospitality.
We are often times just too busy anymore.
We just get so caught up into our lives that we don’t value the importance of others and experiencing the beauty of relationships.
The Bible refers to this great commodity as Paul exhorts us to “pursue hospitality,” and Peter tells us to “be hospitable without complaining.”
Both writers of Scripture place a strong emphasis on this, as well the writer to the Hebrews gives us an almost mysterious insight into this spiritual reality in the text, “by demonstrating hospitality we may be entertaining angels without knowing it.”
Nolan and his dear wife Lois are no longer with us, but I have the sheer joy of modeling hospitality to others; a torch that I now hand off to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.