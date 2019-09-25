The shriek of multiple emergency vehicle sirens will fill the parking lot accompanied by the laughter of children vaulting through inflatables on Sunday, Oct. 6. for Heroes for the Burg at Northside Christian Church, 500 N. Ridgeview Drive.
The event was originally scheduled for Sept. 22 but inclement weather forced it to be rescheduled.
Attendees will have the opportunity to tour emergency vehicles, learn what buttons control sirens and lights and most importantly, express their thanks and appreciation to first responders.
Heroes for the Burg is an effort to invite the community to thank and encourage first responders in Johnson County.
More than 10 different emergency agencies plan to attend the event, including LifeFlight Eagle which will land in the parking lot.
This is free event for the public to attend.
This event begs a question from us all: Who are the heroes in our lives that sometimes go without appreciation or recognition? Who are the people who have made a lasting impact on us or the ones we love? Maybe it is a family member, friend, teacher, neighbor or co-worker. It’s quite possible they do not even know how much you appreciate them. We want to encourage everyone to look for opportunities to thank the heroes in their lives.
And then, we want to be a hero in someone else’s life.
Being a hero is often times physically and emotionally demanding and sometimes you might not receive any recognition or thanks, but you can still make a difference.
In a world full of evil, violence and chaos, let us all be heroes for our community and for the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.