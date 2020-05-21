Yesterday, today and tomorrow are scary for most of us.
COVID-19 has shaken up our entire world in ways that we have never imagined.
Children are studying at home, parents work at home and some are facing unemployment.
Each day holds so many uncertainties.
However, there is hope for everyone.
Psalms 73:23 says, “nevertheless, I am continually with you; you hold my right hand."
So remember that He will always be beside you even with all of your doubts and fears.
As Christians, we can cast all fears on the Lord (1 Peter 5:7).
God wants us to come to Him in prayer.
He is always there listening to us and He cares about us.
By sharing your concerns with God, you feel peace and find that He will help you through all of your struggles.
“‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future,’” (Jeremiah 29:11).
So take some time today and have a conversation with God, read scripture or share the Word with someone.
You will find your worries and cares are not a burden any longer.
