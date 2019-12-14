WARRENSBURG — A busy December at Grove Park Baptist Church carries on Saturday, Dec. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 15.
A week after hosting the Living Nativity on Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7, the church will present “Changed by a Baby Boy: A Christmas Musical”on Dec. 14 and 15.
The musical will take place at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 and at 3 and 7 p.m. Dec. 15.
The musical describes how the birth of Jesus changed the lives of those he came in contact with, both directly and indirectly.
The cast includes Tyler Woodrum as Mary, Matthew Argotsinger as Joseph, Marcile Lewis as Innkeeper, Dennis Scherer as Shepherd, Michelle Cicle as Angel, J.R. White as Gabriel and Dennis Docheff as Wiseman.
The Living Nativity includes John Collins as Marty, Karen Sligh as Laura, Tim Mills as Jim, Mark Talley as Bob and Rebecca Norton as Sarah.
The crew includes Chorale Directors David and Denise Robinson; Drama Director Susan Hanrahan; Denise Robinson, piano, Aaron Schildknecht, drums, Chuck Appleton, trumpet, Ben Snipes, trumpet, Marilyn Scherer, synthesizer, as instrumentalists; Roy and Patty Grella and Nick and Abigail Shirley as set design/decor; Sandy Eckard and Susan Hanrahan, costumes; Ed Dorsey as stage crew; Tom Diehl, Brian Ridge, Randy Vaughn, Tom Bailey and Pete Wittman, audio and visual; Tammy Ostrowski, publicity and programs; and Monica Fox, lyrics.
Chorale members include Cathy Abney, Marcile Lewis, Kathie Appleton, Cheryl Livingston, Lisa Bailey, Rene Mayden, Sandi Bryan, Brandi Mills, Odes Campbell, Tim Mills, Michelle Cicle, Cindy Moore, Rachel Clancy, Dennis Moore, Janet Claunch, Leman Reed, Shannon Clawson, Wanda Reed, John Collins, Shawna Reynolds, Teresa Collins, David Robinson, Larry Cox, Denise Robinson, Charlotte Davis, Dennis Scherer, Martha Diehl, Marilyn Scherer, Stan Dollar, Lorri Schneider, Joy Dorsey, Mark Schneider, Alice Gayler, Debbie Scott, Steve Gayler, Kerri Shannon, Gwenette Grady, Joe Stockton, Bill Gravely, Marty Stump, Cathy Hallock, Teresa Stump, Susan Hanrahan, Robin Thompson, Kenda Jones, Theresa Thompson, James Joyner, Mary Anna Townsend, Michelle Kearfott, Amber Underwood, Larry Kinder, Rachel Weigand, Wanda Kinder, Becky White, Kaitlynn King and J.R. White.
Debbie Weigand coordinated the Chorale Dinner.
