There are many myths about the Christian God.
In this article today, I would like to dispel one of them.
Too many people, either on-purpose or inadvertently, have in their minds a Zeus-like image of God that’s distant, looking down on mankind with a scowl and ready to throw thunderbolts when humanity messes up.
Nothing could be further from what's true.
God is not angry.
Let me explain.
The beauty of the triune God
God is One God, but He is three persons.
We know God as Father, Son and Holy Spirit.
There are those who think the idea of three-in-one is too confusing and hard to grasp.
But we have three-in-one examples in many places in creation.
Take the sun for example. It has its chemical make-up (hydrogen and helium) but it is also light and heat.
So, is the sun three or one? I think it is safe to say it is one, but three-in-one.
When a common campfire combusts, it is both heat and light but also consists of the elements of carbon dioxide, water vapor, oxygen and nitrogen.
So once again we have three-in-one.
A common campfire is chemicals that manifest both light and heat.
You are an example of three-in-one.
You possess parts of both your mom’s and dad’s DNA.
Together they make up your own unique DNA.
When you were born, people who knew your parents undoubtedly made comments to your folks like, “She has your eyes,” or “His smile is just like yours.”
When God created humanity, it was recorded in the first chapter of the first book of the Bible.
The multi-personness of God is revealed as follows: “Then God said, ‘Let Us make man in Our image, according to Our likeness...’ So, God created man in His own image; in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them,” (Genesis 1:26, 27).
The greatest theologian of the 20th Century, Carl Barth, reminded us that a triune God is a magnificent God. “The triunity of God is the secret of his beauty. If we deny this, we have a God without radiance, without joy, without humor.”
The early Fathers of the Christian faith described the inner relationship within the Trinity, as “perichoresis!”
This is the foundation of our word, “choreography.”
One of today’s great authors, Richard Rohr, writes, “God is the Holy One presented in the dynamic and loving action of Three.”
To summarize, the dance of the Trinity is a dance of self-giving love.
Yet the Father, Son and Spirit did not see their creation complete until they had made and invited humanity to participate in their dance of love.
Why do loving couples often desire to have children? Because love desires to create and share that love.
A Christ-like God
One of the common mistakes within Christianity is trying to blend the God of Jewish history with the revelation of God in Jesus Christ.
The second member of the loving Trinity, Jesus, came in human flesh to finally show creation the true nature of God.
It may be hard for us to accept, but there is no clear picture of God until Jesus shows up in the womb of the virgin Mary.
Paul, who wrote nearly half of the New Testament, helps us immensely in several places in his writings.
Here is just one: “For in Christ lives all the fullness of God in a human body,” (Colossians 2:9).
In other words, we finally know the heart of the Father, Son and Spirit.
Jesus has revealed “all the fullness of God” to us.
Also, there is no full revelation of God anywhere, except in the life of Jesus.
God is just like Jesus and has always been just like Jesus.
Please know, there has never been a time when God was not like Jesus.
God’s nature never changes.
God didn’t have one nature during Jewish history and then take on something different after Jesus arrived.
That’s the beauty of the coming of Jesus.
No more speculation is now necessary in trying to figure out God.
The most pure and perfect understanding of what God is like, is Jesus, hanging from the cross, taking the sin of humanity upon Himself so that all creation could be both liberated and forgiven.
Some people mistakenly think the cross of Christ changed God’s heart toward us.
In reality, the cross changed our hearts and mind toward God.
We now, rather than seeing God as angry toward us, realize He has been full of love toward us all along.
The only people with whom Jesus was impatient were the religionists who loved to condemn people.
Jesus mingled with sinners, loved sinners and delighted in forgiving sinners.
Listen beloved, God is not angry with you. He loves you and has always loved you.
