During the season of Lent, the First Presbyterian Church will host Taize worship at 7 p.m. on Tuesday nights.
Originating in the Taize community in France, Taize is an ecumenical worship tradition.
The worship features repetitive singing that helps the individual move into a meditative state.
Scripture is read and the community observes a 10-minute period of silent prayer.
For many of us, this may be our only time of silence during the whole week.
After more singing, a time of spoken prayer is also observed.
Everyone is welcome to participate in this special Lenten worship which will run through April 7.
