Did you miss the chance to get to church for Christmas?
You still have time.
Another opportunity to worship with lessons and carols is set for 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, the Warrensburg First Presbyterian Church, 206 N. College St.
Pastor Heather Jepsen will present the Christmas story with scripture, hymns and poetry.
There will even be some harp music.
Don’t miss this chance to keep the Christmas spirit going.
