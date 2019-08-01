The First United Methodist Church announced a new sermon series beginning in August.
“A Fresh Start” will be presented Aug. 11 and 18 as the church prepares for a fresh start to the new school year and year of worship.
The sermon will search the scriptures for guidance on how to have the “best year ever” and “restart relationships.”
The church, 141 E. Gay St., hosts its worship services at 9:30 and 10:45 a.m. on Sundays.
