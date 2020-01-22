We live in dark days.
I hate it.
I’m an optimist; a joyful person.
I believe the best of people and assume good intentions on their part.
Of course, you can’t always do that.
Some people leave no doubt about their intentions.
Take the jihadist; not only are his intentions clear, he erases all doubt when he claims responsibility like a badge of honor.
We are living in pain-filled days.
Can you imagine growing up in a country where street bombings are commonplace and civil protection is nonexistent?
I visit places like that.
It’s sad.
I enjoy seeing the wonders of creation and all the variety God has imagined into being, but I never look forward to seeing all the brokenness.
I love this country - the home of the brave.
Being born in the USA and growing up in the hill country of Texas is like winning the lottery of life.
A boy in the wilderness, hunting and fishing, so far away from the troubles of the 60s and 70s in urban America.
No one locked their doors when they went to work, and you left the car keys in the ignition when you got there; because no one traveled to the middle of nowhere to commit crime.
I was ignorant of the world around me.
Even the bad news you heard seemed like a dream since those people and places were so distant and removed in a no-cell phone, pre-internet culture.
Yes, I am patriotic.
I served in the Air Force and come from a family of service members, with the younger generation currently serving.
I still don’t have much hope in America’s future.
No, its not because of President Trump.
I was amazed to see him keep his campaign promises and really strive to make America great again.
Unfortunately, not everything we do to find prosperity leads us to goodness and peace.
In fact, the more prosperous we become, the more privileged and presumptuous we seem to behave.
The Apostle Paul wrote about our days in 2 Timothy 3:1-4, "In the last days perilous times will come: For men will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, unloving, unforgiving, slanderers, without self-control, brutal, despisers of good, traitors, headstrong, haughty, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God."
Yes, if all I had to hope in was the future of America I would be depressed.
Thankfully, I have put my hope fully on the appearing of the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
My hope is in His return and in His kingdom; a new heavens and new earth where everyone loves God and his neighbor, and there is no need for civil protections or governments, because that too will be upon His shoulders.
I believe in the resurrection and judgment of all mankind.
I look for it. I long for it. I labor for it.
I have this hope in the promise of His kingdom because of the power of His cross.
I have been experiencing this new life in Christ ever since turning from self-lordship to follow Jesus as Lord and Savior.
The beautiful paradox is that as I live for the Kingdom of God, I become the best citizen of America I can be, a preserving influence for good.
Just because America will one day fall doesn’t mean I want it to happen.
I wish America would turn to God with all her heart.
That would be her salvation.
I will do my part to make disciples here and around the world; but I face reality every day now, so far removed from the hill country of Texas and the carefree days of yesteryear.
My heart is overcome by the evil mankind perpetrates upon his neighbor.
I know the end is coming, but I can’t just give up.
I want to be part of the solution, not part of the problem; and as simple and trite as it may sound, the answer to all this brokenness is still Jesus. You can trust Him.
“The thief comes to steal, kill, and destroy; but I have come that you may have life, and have it abundantly," Jesus.
