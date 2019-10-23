There are many things in our world today that might cause us to fear.
We have a lot to worry about, from financial and health concerns to events happening on the world stage.
What will happen to our country? What will happen to those we love? What will happen to us?
I am currently reading Pema Chodron's "When Things Fall Apart" which is a Buddhist look at suffering.
She writes about hope and fear being connected and encourages people to embrace hopelessness.
When I first read that chapter, I was so sure she was wrong.
Embrace hopelessness?? That's crazy!
Often I think that all I have in this world is hope.
But the more I ruminate on this idea, the more I think I know what she is talking about.
Buddhism is all about living in the moment.
All we have is this day and this moment, all we have is right now.
Hope is not about this moment; rather it is about something in the future.
Hope is looking for things to be different then right now.
Hope is a way of avoiding the embrace of the now.
I may have a lot of different things that I might be afraid of or hope for but I only ever have one day to live.
Each of us only ever have one day to be in, today.
We can't look ahead. We don't know what sufferings or struggles will come.
We can't look behind; there is no way to change the path we have already walked.
We only have today and the choices and thoughts of right now.
I am not ready to embrace hopelessness but I think I understand what Pema is talking about.
We only have today we can embrace, there is no other day but this one day today.
We can only embrace this moment now.
On my walk this morning I was not living in the moment, rather I was thinking about other days.
First I imagined the week ahead and the tasks I had to do.
I imagined other times of year, the winter months coming when I wouldn’t be able to walk outside and the spring after that when I can walk again.
And then I saw a little yellow moth flutter by and I realized it won't live through the winter, it only has today.
It reminded me of my need to just be in today.
I don't know what any other day's walk will be, I only have today's walk.
The moth reminded me of where Jesus tells us not to worry.
That part about the birds of the air and the lilies of the field and today having enough worries and not to worry about tomorrow.
That is the same thing Pema was talking about with embracing hopelessness.
The birds and flowers don't have tomorrow. And really, we don't either. We only have today. We only have this one moment.
So I am working to embrace hopelessness.
To let fear be.
To live just this one day I have.
I don't know what the future will bring.
But I know that if I am there, I will need to live in just that one day as well.
We only have this one day; there is nothing to look forward to.
I know it sounds depressing, but it isn't. It’s actually its own weird little hope.
So yes, you can and will have hope.
And of course, at times you will be afraid.
But remember that both tomorrow and yesterday live only in your mind.
There is nothing you can do to change what has happened in the past and you can’t control what will happen in the future.
You only have this moment now.
So embrace the now, and whatever it may offer you.
Live into the blessings of today.
