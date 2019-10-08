Dining in the Dark event to take place Oct. 18

Braille Workers’ will host a “Dining in the Dark” Fundraiser meal on at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 607 N. Maguire.
Dining in the Dark presents an unforgettable dining experience taking you on a journey of emotional and spiritual awareness that will create greater appreciation for the needs of people with visual impairment and for the precious Light of the Gospel of Jesus.
It will offer participants the opportunity to “walk a mile” in the shoes of a person severely visually impaired, to experience blindness in a safe and accepting environment in the time it takes to enjoy a good meal.
This dining experience is enjoyed in no light.
It is guaranteed you will discover senses you didn’t know you had as you share in this fellowship meal in total darkness.
Tickets are $15 per person and includes the meal, drink, dessert and a presentation by Daniel Jenkins, Braille Workers’ vice president of Ministry Advancement.
Tickets may be obtained from the church office or any of the Braille Workers.
Casual dress is suggested as eating could get a little messy.
