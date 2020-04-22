We have just heard the good news of Christ’s resurrection.
Easter reminds us that darkness will pass and there will be light again.
But, here we are in the middle of a global pandemic when things still feel dark and uncertain.
We struggle to see the light.
A very important question: “How do we experience peace and hope during this time of crisis?”
Maintaining our physical and mental health is important now more than ever.
We have lost the normal rhythms of our lives, so we struggle to feel a familiar, comforting rhythm to our days.
The emergence of spring, bursting with color and new life is a wonderful reminder of the rhythms of nature that brings comfort and joy.
However, remaining positive, hopeful and courageous each day is challenging.
Fear weakens our immune systems, something we certainly don’t need now.
Fearful thoughts release a stream of stress hormones in one’s body as it prepares to protect itself from what it perceives as impending harm and threat to its survival.
Just being aware that our thoughts affect our physical bodies is the first step to taking control of our anxieties.
Being grounded is an important way to nourish ourselves and support a healthy immune system.
Daily grounding helps us maintain physical and mental health so that we respond appropriately to the challenges of our day.
We hear this term “grounded” a lot these days.
Some of us think the term means emotionally or mentally stable.
But we are also becoming more familiar with grounding (earthing), as research is showing the beneficial effects of connecting our bodies to the earth.
Emerging evidence shows that the earth’s surface possesses a continually renewing supply of free electrons and that being in contact with the earth can help protect us from a myriad of health issues including chronic stress, inflammation, pain, poor sleep and other common health disorders.
Current research, from "Earthing: Health Implications of Reconnecting the Human Body to the Earth's Surface Electrons," supports the concept that grounding (earthing) the body may be essential to our health, along with sunshine, clean air and water, nutritious food and physical activity.
Maintaining resiliency in the face of a crisis is our goal.
I offer here some practical suggestions for nourishing our bodies and minds.
Ground your body. Your physical body needs daily grounding and can actually support your mental grounding. Simply putting your bare feet on the earth is a very powerful way to ground. If you have balance issues, consider sitting on a chair outside and putting your bare feet on the ground. Connecting our feet to the earth, especially with the intention of letting it ground you, is very beneficial. Taking a walk is an excellent way of grounding and offers many other benefits as well.
Ground your mind. Protect your thoughts by starting your day with some form of mental nurturing, a practice that cannot be emphasized enough. Delay reading emails, texts or news reports until you have taken a few minutes to experience some quiet, peaceful time. Limit your exposure to news and unhelpful social media. In searching for information related to COVID-19, ask yourself, “Do I really need to know this? Is this information assisting me in being a part of the healing or helping process?” Mental grounding practices may include reading a daily devotional or scripture, praying, writing in a journal, deep breathing exercises, taking a walk or run intentionally outside with nature, reading or writing poetry, listening to sacred hymns or calming music, looking at photographs of nature or better yet, being outside in nature. As you engage in these beginning-of-the-day practices over time, the cares of the world will still be there, but will not cause the usual level of anxiety nor diminish your compassion or concern; they will increase your ability to be resilient in the face of stress.
Practice Self-Care. Acknowledging, respecting and honoring our individual needs is an important part of self-care. Just as parents are reminded on an airplane flight to put on their own life jackets before putting on their child’s, I think this instruction is for any of us who happen to be in relationship with others, and that is all of us. Self-care is not selfish. It helps us to be our best and healthiest selves so that we may be there to care for and support those around us. Nurture your body by eating a variety of healthy foods. Drinking plenty of water throughout the day helps move toxins through your body and assists all of your organs in doing their jobs. Detoxify your body and relax your muscles by soaking in an Epsom salt bath. Massages and other types of bodywork are grounding and cleansing, but in this time of social distancing, that may not be practical. You can self-massage by rubbing lotion on your arms and legs, hands and feet, slowly, rhythmically and with gratitude for your body and the way it supports you daily. Try imagining your body as separate from “you” and offer it the same care and compassion you would a loved one. Let a favorite song come to you as you care for and appreciate your body in this way. And follow this with plenty of water, as you want to eliminate the toxins that will now be moving through your body.
These are just a few of the ways we help ourselves experience the peace of Christ through intentional grounding and self-care.
Find what grounds you and practice it daily.
Remember, though we may be distanced physically, we know we are connected through Christ as we seek to bring His healing, peace and light to all.
Scripture for further reflection: I Corinthians 6:19-20, 2 Corinthians 10:5 and Deuteronomy 31:6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.