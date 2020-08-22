It is that time of the year, back to school. Parents and students have shopping trips to obtain necessary school supplies, clothes and other items to help them prepare for the first days of school.
Many parents, children and teachers look forward to going back to their normal routines of classes, friends and activities.
However, this year our lives have changed because of COVID-19.
When schools closed down in March and everyone stayed home, no one envisioned that we would still be battling COVID-19 in August.
This has gone from a pandemic that frightened and scares people to a pandemic that we all are wishing would just go away.
Unfortunately, it is still increasing in positive cases and so far there is no end in sight.
With the increase in cases we now must consider what option is best for our children pertaining to school this fall. What is a parent to do?
Locally, schools are planning to open as usual with restrictions and rules set with COVID-19 in mind.
Children might need to wear face masks, have frequent hand washing and practice social distancing as best as possible in a classroom environment.
However, what are the plans for when a student in your child’s class tests positive for COVID-19?
Many parents are concerned about their children and extended family members as our children leave our isolated bubbles and go back to the classroom. So let's look at some of the choices that parents can make for their children.
Another option that many people are happy and some are upset about is virtual classrooms.
These are offered through your local school district, private online schools or free virtual public school in Missouri like k12.com.
Online classrooms have licensed teachers and programs that are set up for student success learning at home.
These classes run just like physical classrooms. Teachers and students have set times for class and lessons.
The only difference is the physical setting. Students have classwork and due dates for each of the classes, again just like regular classes. If students prove to not be successful in the virtual classroom, then they will be sent back to the regular school environment.
Ultimately, it is up the students and the parents to log into the classroom and do the work. This is not much different than going to school (students go to a classroom and do homework).
Parents do need to sit down and discuss these options with each other and also with their child.
This is an important decision to make this year.
Families need to take into consideration what is most important to your family. Also what will work best for your student.
Are they self-motivated or do they need to have a parent/teacher with them? Does your child work best when doing work by themselves or in a group setting? How do you like to learn? What are your family's needs and wants?
Remember to take time to pray and ask God for guidance in making the best decision for your family.
He will help you look at the pros and cons of your choices.
You are not alone in this decision; he will be with you.
Philippians 4:13 says, “I can do all things through him who strengthens me”.
