There is a reason that out of all of the things that God could have called Himself, He chose to use the descriptive word Father.
Have you ever thought about that?
This gives us a beautifully clear picture of who He is to us.
It also means that everything that Father God does is with you, His children, in mind.
It’s only in understanding this, and the additional revelation that He is love (1 John 4:8), that we can properly interpret the circumstances, or even the source of circumstances, thrown at us in life.
Where this is of particular importance is when life throws us a curve ball and God doesn’t seem to do what we think He should.
We might reflect, “I don’t think that you are who you say that you are, because you aren’t doing what I think you ought to be doing at this moment. You aren’t showing up how I think you ought to show up. You aren’t executing the letter of the word, as I know it and have read it.”
Honestly, it takes us all the way back to the Garden of Eden where the enemy’s tactics were exposed, tactics that he continues to employ today.
He inserts doubt in Eve’s mind when he suggests that Father God wasn’t as good as He has claimed.
He further asserts that God was actually keeping good from she and her husband by prohibiting them from eating the fruit from the tree of good and evil. What we have to understand in this scene is that satan, (I can’t bring myself to capitalize his name) as represented in the most unique and crafty of all of the animals (Genesis 3:1), an animal who is now talking intelligently to Eve (something that no other animal had the ability to do), is taking advantage of Eve’s limited ability to fully perceive her reality.
She has already declared to the beast that if she touches the fruit, she will die.
Later we learn that when she “saw” that the fruit was good for eating and that it was able to “make her wise” she made the choice to believe what she was seeing over the word of God.
What was she seeing?
It is my estimation that this snake was holding the fruit in his hand and wasn’t dying.
Then he takes a bight of it and still doesn’t die.
At this point she is putting two and two together.
“Wait a second,” she must have thought. This is the only animal that I have ever found that can talk to me like this and this animal is eating the fruit that God has prohibited, and what God said would happen, isn’t happening.”
In other words, the snake didn’t die.
But the issue wasn’t the devil’s trickery.
The issue was that Eve didn’t have a strong enough foundation in who God was.
Had she leaned back into solid truth, she would have weathered that temptation, even though she couldn’t explain what was happening and why it looked like God wasn’t being honest with her in that moment.
Had she truly known how good God was and that He was a Father with only her best in mind, she would have then said to satan, “I don’t understand what is happening right now and how it is possible that you are eating that fruit and not dying. Logically when I look at these circumstances, it appears that God has lied to me, and that hurts, but I know that God is not a man that He should lie. I know that God is a good Father who is for me and who loves me with an immeasurable love, so I’m not going to take the bait. Instead, I’m going to wait and talk to my daddy about this, choosing to believe that He is good and that I just don’t see the full picture of what is happening.”
Had Eve been grounded in a right view of Father God, life might look a lot different for all of us today.
So, the next time you are tempted to believe ill of God, remember, you probably aren’t seeing the whole picture, because He truly is a good, good, Father.
