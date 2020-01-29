Church of the Brethren hosts Jesus Saves Pentecostal Church for worship service

The Warrensburg Church of the Brethren welcomed the Jesus Saves Pentecostal Church congregation for a joint worship service on Sunday, Jan. 26.
The service is one of a series of annual worship exchanges originating out of a Sankofa Journey taken by Morris Collins and Jerry Crouse to civil rights commemorative sites in the South.
Recognizing that the Sunday worship hour is one of the most racially segregated times of the week in many communities, Collins and Crouse decided to create occasions when the two congregations could worship together and share in a fellowship meal, opening the way for friendships and community-building as the Body of Christ.
The Jesus Saves congregation will reciprocate by hosting the Church of the Brethren on March 29.
