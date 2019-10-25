Church enjoys farm fellowship

During the first weekend in October, members and friends of First Presbyterian Church enjoyed fellowship together at Blackwater Bend Farm in Knob Noster.
Owned by Jeff Hartle and Dianna Bryant, Blackwater Bend Farm is home to livestock, bees and an apple orchard.
Church members enjoyed picking apples, fishing, seeing more than 15 new baby calves and enjoying fellowship time together.
