Children's Disaster Services has been called on several times in the last few weeks to provide childcare at shelters and multi-agency resource centers in Missouri: at Jefferson City and Eldon following tornadoes, and at Independence, Brunswick and Boonville as a result of historic flooding.
Originating in 1980 and administered through Brethren Disaster Ministries, this service provides care for children while their parents seek assistance at centers sponsored by Red Cross and/or FEMA.
CDS volunteers are specially trained to respond to traumatized children by providing a calm, safe, and reassuring presence in the midst of the chaos created by disasters.
The ministry is open to both women and men, regardless of religious affiliation.
There is always a need for more trained volunteers.
The nearest Midwest training opportunity will is Oct. 18 through 19 in Omaha, Nebraska.
Check out the website at brethren.org/cds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.