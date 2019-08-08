Campus Ministry Weekend is set for Aug. 10 and 11.
Jon-Michael Schweigert, campus pastor at the Lutheran Student Center on the campus of the University of Central Missouri (and pastor at Faith — Knob Noster), will be at Bethlehem Lutheran Church to preach and speak about this local outreach happening through the LSC on campus and in town.
On the weekend when students and parents are in town getting moved in and ready for classes, this is a great opportunity to spread the word.
