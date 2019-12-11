BLC to host Christmas caroling
On Dec. 26 (the second Day of Christmas-St. Stephen’s Day), Bethlehem Lutheran Church will carol to homebound people and those in nursing homes.

If you know someone who would like a visit, let the church office know by calling (660) 747-6742.

Carolers will meet at 1 p.m. at the church.

Bethlehem Luther Church is located at 607 N. Maguire St.

