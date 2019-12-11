BLC Sunday School to present 'A Shepherd's Story'

Bethlehem’s Sunday School will present “A Shepherd’s Story” at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 22 during the morning worship service.
This storybook employs the theme of the lowly shepherds and their response to the angel's message to show how Christ works in our lives.
It portrays shepherds as nomadic people who helped spread the Gospel message.
Imagery includes the 23rd Psalm, Jesus as our Good Shepherd and Jesus as the Lamb of God.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.