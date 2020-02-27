WARRENSBURG — Spring is just around the corner and so is the Men's Club Chili and Soup Supper at Bethlehem Luther Church.
The event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 14.
Chili or vegetable beef soup, relishes, pies/cakes and drinks will be served.
Adult tickets are $6 and the children tickets are $4.
Tickets can be purchased at the door or from club members.
Bethlehem Thrivent will also sell baked goods for its annual Spring Bake Sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.