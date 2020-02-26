BLC announces Lent services

WARRENSBURG — On Wednesdays from Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26, through the Wednesday before Palm Sunday, April 5, Bethlehem Lutheran Church will explore the theme "Christ in the Strangest Places: Foreshadowed, Fulfilled, Forever" (looking at some of the most peculiar people, places and things through which God revealed himself to his people in the Old Testament).
Pastor Joel Kurz will rotate with four other pastors from the church's circuit for the following Wednesdays.
Services begin at 7 p.m.
