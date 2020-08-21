Bethlehem Lutheran Church to resume Wednesday evening service

WARRENSBURG — Beginning Wednesday, Aug.19, Bethlehem Lutheran Church will restart the Wednesday evening devotion Holy Communion service at 7 p.m.
For the time being, every Wednesday will be a Communion service.
Masks will be required at this service until further notice. The church will also do a pilot run for two weeks beginning Saturday, Aug. 22, with an outdoor devotion service at 5:30 p.m.
This will be approximately a 15-minute devotion service. It will not be a Communion service.
Masks will not be required for the outdoor service.
Sunday morning worship service will continue to be video stream only.
This service may be live-streamed Sunday morning or may be recorded ahead of time and made available on Sunday morning through Facebook and YouTube.
